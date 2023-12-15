Nyabuto trial day 8: Defense toxicology expert questions level of intoxication claimed by state

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The eighth day of the trial for a Grand Prairie man accused in the traffic death of a Smith County sheriff’s deputy began with the continued testimony of a toxicology expert.

Daniel Nyabuto, 22, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 2022 death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The defense continued to question their witness, forensic toxicology expert Dr. Jimmie Valentine, on the validity of the state’s claims about Nyabuto’s mental state on the night of the crash. Valentine is a lifelong academic in the field and has taught at several universities. On Thursday, Valentine said he had concerns over the results of Nyabuto’s BAC test, and cited the way Texas DPS conducts their testing.

KLTV's JD Conte recaps the eighth day of trial, describing how a forensic toxicology expert questioned the reliability of the DPS blood test.

To begin Friday’s proceedings, Valentine and the defense discussed the bodycam footage of trooper Kody Gayle, who conducted a sobriety test on Nyabuto the night of the crash. Based on the footage, Valentine said he did not see any behavior consistent with the .144 BAC claimed by DPS. He also called into question the standardized sobriety test used to determine probable cause, saying it can be affected by physical factors like the firing of an airbag.

The state began to cross-examine Valentine, pointing out that the defense did not play the walk-and-turn portion of the bodycam footage in which Nyabuto appears to be off-balance. They asked Valentine if the defense could conduct their own test of the unopened blood vial offered into evidence, and Valentine said it was possible.

The defense then called their own crash reconstruction expert, Dusty Harrington with Adams Engineering. He disagreed with DPS’s crash reconstruction video, where Sgt. Chad Martin drove approximately 65 mph on Hwy 155 and avoided a parked Tahoe. He testified that the reconstruction is not an accurate representation of what Nyabuto would have seen on the night of the crash, and rather than a visibility distance of 600-700 feet, he said that Nyabuto would have been able to see the vehicle from 570 feet away.

Harrington said that Nyabuto reacted how a normal driver would in the situation, and that data from Nyabuto’s airbag control module showed that he applied the brakes before the crash, saying “He sees something, he sees it’s a hazard, but he’s not sure how to react.”

The court went to recess for lunch, and will return with Harrington’s continued testimony.

