Trial begins for Grand Prairie man accused in traffic death of Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial began Wednesday for a Grand Prairie man accused in the 2022 death of a Smith County Deputy.

Daniel Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

“The evidence will be overwhelming, and it’s going to be tragic,” said Smith County Assistant District Richard Vance Attorney during opening statements.

Prosecutors allege that in the early hours of July 29, 2022, Nyabuto struck Bustos with his vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop. They say evidence, including sobriety tests and recipients from bars in the area that night, will prove that Nyabuto was intoxicated.

“It’s going to explain how much time he had to stop,” said Vance of the evidence.

The defense argued in their opening statements and with witnesses that officers did not take the necessary safety precautions during the nighttime traffic stop.

“They had numerous opportunities to reduce their risk,” said defense attorney Gary Trichter during opening statements. “For 23 minutes they did nothing.”

The state called two witnesses in the morning. First was Michael Killpatrick, whose Google Nest camera captured the accident. Killpatrick ran out of his home to assist officers and testified to seeing Deputy Michael Skinner clutching Bustos in his arms.

The defense called into question the deputies’ methods in the traffic stop they were conducting. Trichter noted that Killpatrick’s driveway had ample room for the vehicle undergoing the traffic stop to pull forward, implying that Bustos’s vehicle was unsafely in the highway.

The state also called Jacob Miller, a witness who was driving southbound on 155 and saw Nyabuto driving “fast” northbound in his side mirror. He heard the crash and turned around, where he was instructed by the deputy on scene to help direct traffic.

The defense questioned Miller about the officer’s use of lights on scene. In his opening statement, Trichter said that officers were wearing black clothing.

“You are going to feel horrible about the actions of deputies that put this death into action,” said Trichter.

Miller testified that the lights on the deputies vehicle were a “10″ on a 1-10 scale of brightness.

The case resumes at the Smith County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m.

