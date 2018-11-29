Meet the Team

The success of KLTV is due to a strong, intelligent team of workers. Under the direction of General Manager Pat Stacey, the station continues to reach new milestones every day.
Anissa Centers is a native East Texan whose award-winning career has taken her all over the Southeast. She most recently anchored the news at WSB-TV, the number one station in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more here.
Blake Holland is the anchor of East Texas News at 5 and a reporter for KLTV/KTRE. Blake grew up in Panola County and graduated from Carthage High School. Learn more here.
Brionna Rivers is a multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. Brionna was born in Freeport, New York and raised in Sugar Land, Texas. Brionna graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in broadcast journalism. Learn more here.
A DFW native, Erika Bazaldua anchors Good Morning East Texas. Erika earned a B.S. in Mass Media at Stephen F. Austin State University in December 2014. Learn more here.
Lane Luckie joined KLTV & KTRE in 2008. He anchors Good Morning East Texas each weekday and produces the station’s long-running ‘Power of Prayer’ series. Learn more here.
Award-winning journalist Jennifer Hines joined the KLTV/KTRE news family in May 2009. Jennifer can be seen every morning on East Texas News Midday. Then, stay tuned as she anchors East Texas News at 5. Learn more here.
Jennifer Kielman joined the KLTV/KTRE news team in November 2017. You can find her co-anchoring East Texas News at 4 and KLTV 7 News at 10, alongside Anissa Centers and Jennifer Hines. Learn more here.
Brennon Gurley anchors Good Morning East Texas Weekend and is a multimedia journalist. He graduated from Arkansas State University and was previously a reporter in Springfield, Missouri. Learn more about him here.
Brenna Burger is a multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. Brenna was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. Brenna graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in broadcast journalism. Learn more here.
Alex Leroux is a multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. She joined the KLTV/KTRE news team as a reporter in November 2018. Alex was born in Michigan and grew up in Amherstburg, Ontario. Learn more here.
Jamey Boyum is a longtime multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. He has worked for KLTV for more than 20 years. Learn more here.
Bob Hallmark is a longtime multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. He grew up in Aldine, a south Texas town. Before moving to the Tyler-Longview area, Bob worked for Major League Baseball as network director of the Houston Astros Baseball Team. Learn more here.
Jeff Chavez is a photographer for KLTV 7. He graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jeff worked for news stations in Killeen and Corpus Christi before join the KLTV 7 news team. He is a former professional actor who grew up in Palestine, Texas. Learn more here.
Arthur Clayborn is the chief photographer for KLTV/KTRE. Learn more here.
Stephanie Hill-Frazier, known to viewers as “Mama Steph,” joined the KLTV team in 2011. She shares recipes she develops especially for viewers during Tuesday mornings on East Texas News Midday in her segment, “Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen.” She also writes feature stories, as well as news, as part of the KLTV digital team. Learn more here.
Kerri Compton is a well-recognized face on KLTV and KTRE. She is the only traffic anchor in East Texas, and has been providing exclusive traffic reports for Good Morning East Texas for more than 20 years. Learn more here.
Mark Scirto is KLTV 7′s Chief Meteorologist. He has established himself as East Texans’ first and favorite choice for the information they care about the most: weather. He can be seen each day on KLTV 7 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. Learn more here.
Meteorologist Katie Vossler joined the Good Morning East Texas team in April 2017. Katie graduated from Troup High school and attended Tyler Junior College where she earned an associate’s degree in Physics before transferring to the University of Oklahoma to earn a B.S. in Meteorology at one of the country’s most prestigious weather schools. Learn more here.
Cody Gottschalk is a weekend meteorologist and resident storm chaser for KLTV and KTRE. During tornado season you’ll see Cody chasing severe weather in our First Alert Storm Tracker vehicle, mounted with Doppler Radar and all the weather tools needed to keep East Texas safe and informed. Learn more here.
Makayla recently graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B. S. in Meteorology. She is a Colorado native. Before coming to KLTV Makayla interned at KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and WeatherNation in Parker, Colorado. Learn more here.
Jeremy Butler hosts East Texas Now - an all-digital broadcast that is filmed live inside the newsroom. He formerly worked as the stations Digital Marketing Manager. Learn more here.
Kayla Lyons is a native Houstonian who graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a B.B.A. in marketing. Before joining the KLTV news team, Kayla was a news intern at several stations, including KPRC in Houston, Texas and several in East Texas. Learn more here.
Michael Coleman is the Sports Director for KLTV 7/KTRE 9.He joined KLTV in 2017. Most recently, he worked at a CBS affiliate in Kansas City as sports director. Prior to that, he worked for NY News 12 in Long Island as sports director. Learn more here.