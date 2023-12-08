Nyabuto trial day 3: Trooper who conducted sobriety test describes ‘strong odor of alcohol’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial resumed Friday morning for a Grand Prairie man accused in the 2022 death of a Smith County Deputy.

Daniel Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Trooper Cody Gale, who conducted a sobriety test on Nyabuto, took the stand to discuss his bodycam footage from the day of the incident.

The footage showed the trooper arriving on scene with multiple officers surrounding Bustos. One officer was heard saying, “Don’t quit breathing on me.” Eventually, the video shows Gale making contact with Nyabuto, after evaluating the scene.

Gale said there was a “strong odor of alcohol admitting from the car” and on Nyabuto’s person. Nyabuto seemed to be moving in slow motion, Gale claimed, and the trooper said he was confused by his story of what took place that night. Gale said he asked Nyabuto where he was coming from, and Nyabuto said he had left Dallas and was on his way to pick up his brother who lives in Hollytree in Tyler.

Nyabuto said he was going to pick up his brother, but the brother was already in the car, Gale said. He also said Nyabuto claimed he had had nothing to drink. When asked what happened, Nyabuto allegedly said he had seen the stop lights and come to a stop, that he “was just driving.”

The trooper testified that Nyabuto did not have a grasp on what was going on around him.

Next, Gale described the actual sobriety test. He said he conducted an equal tracking test to ensure Nyabuto was not medically impaired, checking for any head injuries, which is standard procedure. Gale said Nyabuto moved his head several times during the test, despite being told not to.

The sobriety part of the test was performed six times, Gale said, and if four “clues” are found during the tests, then a subject is considered intoxicated. For Nyabuto, six clues were found, Gale testified. The trooper said he explained several times what Nyabuto should do for the walk and turn test, but in the middle of the test, Nyabuto froze. Gale said he concluded there was a “high probability that the subject is intoxicated.”

A one-leg standing test was also done, but Gale said Nyabuto failed to keep his balance multiple times. Nyabuto allegedly claimed he was sore from the gym, but after this test he was placed under arrest for DWI.

