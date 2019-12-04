KLTV Closed Captioning

We are aware that not all movies shown on Bounce TV are currently closed-captioned. As you may know, Bounce TV is a new network. It's going to take us time and a lot of work to get all our movies closed captioned. The FCC recognizes that creating a new network is enormous work and correspondingly gives new networks such as ours four years to be closed captioned. Please know that we take great pride in our unique brand of programming and we are committed to providing Bounce TV with closed captioning as soon as we reasonably can. We are diligently working toward the goal of being fully captioned, but it's going to take some time.