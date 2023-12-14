Nyabuto trial day 7: Medical examiner describes conducting autopsy on Deputy Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day seven of the trial of Daniel Nyabuto began with additional questioning of a cellular data analyst and the testimony of a medical examiner.

Nyabuto is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 2022 death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The defense continued to question Michael Fegely, founder of Cellx Analytics, questioning the validity of his methods as the location shown by phone records is an estimate and not GPS information. Fegely said he has testified over 50 times in court using this technology and said he calculated an estimated speed that Nyabuto was traveling before the crash based on how his phone was moving. He calculated 62 miles-per-hour. On cross-examination, prosecutors showed again that Nyabuto was traveling 65 MPH, as displayed in his airbag control module

Dr. Stephen Hastings, Dallas County Medical Examiner, was called to testify. Hastings conducted an autopsy on Bustos, noting that his time of death was 6:26 a.m. on July 29, 2022. Cause of death was listed as blunt force injury with multiple injuries suffered, including multiple rib and skull fractures. Hastings also noted that Bustos’ brain suffered lacerations and contusions. The state showed photos of the autopsy.

The state then rested its case.

The defense brought in a law enforcement crash expert, Dudley Marchetti, who worked for Dallas PD in crash investigations for 30 years. Marchetti said he does not understand the actions of Bustos on the night of the crash. He claimed that no driver would have been able to see Bustos where he was standing. The defense asked if a person should be punished for hitting Bustos if they could not see the deputy, even if they were going to crash into the vehicle. Marchetti said no.

Previous reporting:

Nyabuto trial day 6: DPS officer describes recreating fatal crash scene

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.