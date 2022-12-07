Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has again indicted a Grand Prairie man accused of driving intoxicated and killing a deputy.

Judicial records show Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault on Dec. 1.

In July, Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer, Michael Skinner, conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Nyabuto was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13.

The latest indictment lists Skinner as the victim and states Nyabuto’s weapon was his vehicle.

Nyabuto’s bond is set at $150,000 on the new charge. His bond on the previous charge is $500,000.

