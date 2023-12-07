Nyabuto trial day 2: Smith County deputy on scene of fatal crash discusses bodycam footage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial continued Thursday for a Grand Prairie man accused in the 2022 death of a Smith County Deputy.

Daniel Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Day two of the trial began Thursday morning with the continued discussion of bodycam footage from deputies on the scene of the crash. Deputy Michael Skinner returned to the stand to answer questions about his bodycam video that showed the immediate aftermath of the wreck.

“Tyler PD blocked every location between there and Beckham so we didn’t have to stop,” Skinner said of Bustos’ transport via ambulance.

The state asked Skinner to count the number of cars that passed the traffic stop prior to the crash. Skinner stated the number as 20, and the state asked him if he ever felt during the stop that it was an unsafe place to be. Skinner said no.

The court went to a short recess before defense took the witness for cross-examination.

