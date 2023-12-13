Nyabuto trial day 6: DPS officer describes reconstructing fatal crash scene

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day six of the trial of Daniel Nyabuto began with testimony of Chad Martin, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who conducted the crash reconstruction.

Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the 2022 death of Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin said that Nyabuto’s vehicle was traveling, at minimum, 36 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash. The impact moved Bustos’ Tahoe 19.3 feet, creating a skid mark on the ground. Nyabuto’s Mercedes moved 15 feet after the impact and left no skid marks.

Additionally, data from the airbag control module in Nyabuto’s vehicle showed that it was traveling 65 mph 5 seconds before the crash, and 36 mph at the moment of impact. It showed that Nyabuto applied the brakes, but not to what extent.

The data also showed that Nyabuto changed the positioning of the steering wheel 12 degrees in the seconds before the crash. Martin was asked if he would describe that as “evasive action,” to which he replied, “No sir.”

The speed limit on that portion of the highway is 55 mph, meaning that Nyabuto was speeding prior to the crash.

