For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Nyabuto trial day 6: DPS officer describes reconstructing fatal crash scene

Daniel Nyabuto
Daniel Nyabuto(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day six of the trial of Daniel Nyabuto began with testimony of Chad Martin, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who conducted the crash reconstruction.

Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the 2022 death of Lorenzo Bustos, who was in the final stages of his training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin said that Nyabuto’s vehicle was traveling, at minimum, 36 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash. The impact moved Bustos’ Tahoe 19.3 feet, creating a skid mark on the ground. Nyabuto’s Mercedes moved 15 feet after the impact and left no skid marks.

Additionally, data from the airbag control module in Nyabuto’s vehicle showed that it was traveling 65 mph 5 seconds before the crash, and 36 mph at the moment of impact. It showed that Nyabuto applied the brakes, but not to what extent.

The data also showed that Nyabuto changed the positioning of the steering wheel 12 degrees in the seconds before the crash. Martin was asked if he would describe that as “evasive action,” to which he replied, “No sir.”

The speed limit on that portion of the highway is 55 mph, meaning that Nyabuto was speeding prior to the crash.

Previous reporting:

Nyabuto trial day 5: bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
The driver put his car into drive instead of reverse, police say.
Car crashes into front of Tyler post office
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: More clouds than sun today with cool to mild PM temperatures
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed
Vacant Nacogdoches County prosecutor position to be dissolved, funds to be redistributed
Blue Santa
Gregg County SWAT team, ‘Blue Santa’ bring Christmas cheer to local hospital
Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2 dozen custom Jeeps in private collection