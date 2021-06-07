Smith County grand jury indicts 3 men accused of robbing Tyler convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men charged with aggravated robbery were indicted by a Smith County grand jury in May.

Gilbert Garcia , 53, Samuel Garcia, 42, and Francisco Vallejo, 21, all of Tyler, are accused of holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash during an incident that occurred on Jan. 26. Gilbert Garcia is also charged with and was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Samuel Garcia is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Gilbert Garcia is held on bonds totaling $300,000. Vallejo is held on a $750,000 bond.

Previous:

3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

2nd suspect in Tyler convenience store robbery from January arrested

Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.