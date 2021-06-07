Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County grand jury indicts 3 men accused of robbing Tyler convenience store

Surveillance cameras caught this look at two of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler...
Surveillance cameras caught this look at two of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men charged with aggravated robbery were indicted by a Smith County grand jury in May.

Gilbert Garcia , 53, Samuel Garcia, 42, and Francisco Vallejo, 21, all of Tyler, are accused of holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash during an incident that occurred on Jan. 26. Gilbert Garcia is also charged with and was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Samuel Garcia is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Gilbert Garcia is held on bonds totaling $300,000. Vallejo is held on a $750,000 bond.

3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

2nd suspect in Tyler convenience store robbery from January arrested

Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery

