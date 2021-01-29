Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police say they have identified all three suspects involved in an armed convenience store robbery.
The first, Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and is currently held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County jail. Police say that Vallejo and his two alleged accomplices -- both currently unnamed -- were responsible for holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash earlier this week.
A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for the second suspect. The third suspect, while identified, has not had a warrant issued for their arrest yet.
