Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:34 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police say they have identified all three suspects involved in an armed convenience store robbery.

The first, Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and is currently held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County jail. Police say that Vallejo and his two alleged accomplices -- both currently unnamed -- were responsible for holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash earlier this week.

A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for the second suspect. The third suspect, while identified, has not had a warrant issued for their arrest yet.

Surveillance cameras caught this look at one of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Surveillance cameras caught this look at one of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Surveillance cameras caught this look at two of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)

