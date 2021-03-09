3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, Tyler Police report all three suspects involved in a January armed robbery are now under arrest.
Gilberto Garcia, 53, of Tyler was the last of the trio of suspects arrested for Aggravated Robbery and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Police say that the three suspects were responsible for holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash during a robbery on Jan. 26.
The other two suspects, Samuel Garcia, 42, was arrested Feb. 27, after a Crime Stoppers tip and Francisco Vallejo, 21, was arrested Jan. 29 after being identified from the store’s surveillance video.
