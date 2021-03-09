3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

Surveillance cameras caught this look at two of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
By Carrie Provinsal | March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 5:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, Tyler Police report all three suspects involved in a January armed robbery are now under arrest.

Gilberto Garcia, 53, of Tyler was the last of the trio of suspects arrested for Aggravated Robbery and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police say that the three suspects were responsible for holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash during a robbery on Jan. 26.

The other two suspects, Samuel Garcia, 42, was arrested Feb. 27, after a Crime Stoppers tip and Francisco Vallejo, 21, was arrested Jan. 29 after being identified from the store’s surveillance video.

