Foster son testifies in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the alleged victims of a woman accused of abusing her twin foster sons took the witness stand Tuesday morning.

The son, who was in his early teens in September 2013 when the alleged incidents occurred, testified that Cheryl Layne and her husband were responsible for multiple instances of abuse. The first incident he described took place after he said Layne became angry at how dirty the room was that he shared with his twin. The son said Layne grabbed his twin by the hair and smashed his face into a wall before throwing him to the ground. When Layne returned to the room sometime later, the son said she grabbed archery arrows and began whipping the boys with them, telling them to work faster. The son said they were left with bruises and and red marks on their arms and back. The son said Layne returned a third time and told the boys they “don’t deserve” to be in the room and made them swap rooms with other siblings. The son said he “felt pain” watching his brother get hit.

Another incident described by the son took place after Layne and her husband returned from eating out. The son said his twin and their siblings did not eat with their parents and instead ate at home. The son said it was his responsibility that night for cleaning up the kitchen, so he threw away leftover food in the garbage can. However, when his parents returned home, the son said his father saw the food in the garbage can and smashed the boy’s face into it multiple times, allegedly resulting in a nosebleed, leaving blood on his face, the floor and on the food in the garbage can. The boy said he felt “hurt, ashamed and disappointed” in himself.

The son said his father then called Layne to come downstairs, at which point his mother observed he was bleeding and crying and said “it’s my turn for the beating, go get the belt.” “Discipline with a belt” was described as a regular occurrence in the house. The son said he retrieved a belt from his father’s closet and was instructed to pull his pants down. He said his mother proceeded to hit him on his back, arm, neck, rear end and bare skin. The son said he ran away to make the beating stop and that there were marks on his back, arms and neck. The son said Layne then grabbed the food out of the garbage can and told him that he had to eat the food before he was allowed to go to sleep that night.

The son said he was forced to wear worn out clothes to school the next day as a form of punishment. He said he went to the bathroom at school with his brother and a friend to observe his injuries, at which point the friend convinced the boys to speak up about what happened. The son said he and his brother were afraid to do so because he said Layne threatened to kill them if they notified Child Protective Services. The boys ultimately notified a school counselor, nurse and school police office.

Photographs of the bruises and house were shown, as were the arrows, pillows and belt.

Previous reporting:

Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.