Trial begins for Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony began today in the criminal case against a Whitehouse woman who is charged with abusing her twin foster children.

Cheryl Layne, 46, was arrested in September 2019 and charged with third-degree felony injury to a child. During opening arguments, the state alleged that Cheryl Layne hit her sons with an archery arrow after they did not clean their room. It is also alleged that the boys’ foster father pushed at least one of the boys’ faces into a plate of food because they did not finish eating. The defense rebutted, claiming that the accusations against Layne amounts to government overreach, taking away the authority of parents within their own homes. The defense claimed that parents should be able to punish and discipline children as a means of deterrence from future bad behavior.

The first witness called was a Whitehouse ISD junior high counselor who said they received a note asking her to contact the boys, who were both students at Whitehouse ISD. The counselor said they noticed that the boys’ clothes did not fit properly and were stained and that the boys looked stressed and anxious. They said one of the boys would cry on and off and looked emotionally distressed. The counselor testified that the boys said when their foster father pushed one of the boys’ face into the plate of food, it caused a nose bleed. Immediately after the plate incident, the counselor testified the boys told them that Layne told one of the boys to get a belt because it was her “turn to hit them.” It was at this time the counselor said they learned the boys had bruises on them. The boys told the counselor that they were fearful of their foster parents and for their own lives. They said Cheryl and Mark Layne told them not to tell anyone about what had happened.

During cross examination of the counselor, the defense argued that there’s no proof of where the boys got bruised and that it is just as likely they sustained the injuries from playing football. The defense also argued that Layne was not present during the plate incident.

The next witness called was the school nurse who examined one of the boys. She testified that the boy said he was bruised by his foster father who “slammed his head into the trash can.” The nurse said the boy also told her he sustained injuries from his foster mother beating him with a belt and striking him with an archery arrow. The nurse said she notified law enforcement because the boys said they didn’t feel safe going home and that the observed injuries were consistent with the marks found on the boy’s body.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.