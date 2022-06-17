Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wills Point ISD superintendent to take position with Medina Valley ISD

Dr. Scott Caloss
Dr. Scott Caloss
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Scott Caloss, superintendent of Wills Point ISD, has announced he will take a position with Medina Valley ISD.

Caloss announced Thursday that he is the lone finalist for the superintendent position at Medina Valley ISD. Caloss has served as the superintendent in Wills Point ISD for the last six years. The school district said that during that time, the district has accomplished many things, including 1-1 Technology for every student, the implementation of the WPISD Police Department, the addition of campus Instructional Coaches, overseeing $6.8 million dollars in maintenance repairs, and was a key contributor to the creation of the Wills Point Education Foundation.

“I am blessed to have worked with Dr. Caloss during his time at WPISD,” said Board President George Wilcoxson. “He has not only raised the bar of excellence but worked tirelessly to move the entire district forward. I am proud of the work he has done and wish him all the best as he moves on to Medina Valley to be closer to his family and children. I am confident that WPISD will continue to improve during this time of transition under the current administration and leadership team. The board will work together to find a replacement that embodies Wills Point, understands traditions, demands excellence, will move us forward during unprecedented growth and will work to make us Wills Point Proud.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe

Latest News

GTBR Practice Flight
High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight
Jacksonville ISD police chief to testify before state lawmakers
Jacksonville ISD police chief to testify before state lawmakers
Art Students Dedicate Work To Ukraine
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
Wildfire Danger
Wildfire Dangers