Wills Point ISD superintendent to take position with Medina Valley ISD

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Scott Caloss, superintendent of Wills Point ISD, has announced he will take a position with Medina Valley ISD.

Caloss announced Thursday that he is the lone finalist for the superintendent position at Medina Valley ISD. Caloss has served as the superintendent in Wills Point ISD for the last six years. The school district said that during that time, the district has accomplished many things, including 1-1 Technology for every student, the implementation of the WPISD Police Department, the addition of campus Instructional Coaches, overseeing $6.8 million dollars in maintenance repairs, and was a key contributor to the creation of the Wills Point Education Foundation.

“I am blessed to have worked with Dr. Caloss during his time at WPISD,” said Board President George Wilcoxson. “He has not only raised the bar of excellence but worked tirelessly to move the entire district forward. I am proud of the work he has done and wish him all the best as he moves on to Medina Valley to be closer to his family and children. I am confident that WPISD will continue to improve during this time of transition under the current administration and leadership team. The board will work together to find a replacement that embodies Wills Point, understands traditions, demands excellence, will move us forward during unprecedented growth and will work to make us Wills Point Proud.”

