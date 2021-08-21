East Texas Now Business Break
17 year old charged with murder of Tyler man found dead in crashed truck

Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Michael Lee Tucker, 29, on Tuesday. Tucker was found dead inside a pickup truck that had gone off Front Street and hit a tree.

Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on $1 million bond.

The incident in which a white Ford pickup crashed into a power pole on Palmer Avenue was being treated as a homicide because it has been determined that the driver had been shot before the crash, according to the Tyler Police Department back on Tuesday.

Police investigating fatal car crash in Tyler.
The investigation led TPD detectives to a home in the 200 block of Palmer Avenue, where the shooting appeared to have occurred.

Police say Prieto had previously turned himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery with a $250,000 bond.

One person dead after truck hits utility pole in Tyler.
PREVIOUS: Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot

