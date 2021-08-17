Police say man found dead after crash in Tyler had been shot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An incident in which a white Ford pickup crashed into a power pole on Palmer Avenue is now being treated as a homicide because it has been determined that the driver had been shot before the crash, according to the Tyler Police Department.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler, a press release stated.

The investigation led TPD detectives to a home in the 200 block of Palmer Avenue, where the shooting appeared to have occurred.

Tucker’s family has been notified, the press release stated. No suspect or suspects have been arrested at this time. The case is still under investigation.

“If you have any information on this case, please contact Det. Martin at (903) 531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833,” the press release stated.

According to a preliminary report, Tyler Police officers responded to a one-vehicle wreck at the intersection of East Front Street and South Palmer Ave around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said that a vehicle on Front Street hit a power pole and that the driver of the vehicle is deceased.

The department said that at this time the cause of the accident is being investigated. Currently, drivers are being asked to avoid South Palmer Ave and north and south of East Front Street are closed at this time. The department is asking that you use alternate routes. Per the department, East Front St remains open currently.

