East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As we move into May, Memorial Day Weekend traditionally starts the spring-summer water recreation season, but East Texas game wardens are preparing now for a rush to waterways.

It’s the last weekend of April, and a beautiful spring day brings boaters and some swimmers to Lake Gladewater, a trend that game wardens are already preparing for.

With May ushering in traditional warm temperatures, game wardens have said boater safety education has become a priority. Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive boating safety instruction.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long and Upshur County Game Warden Nathan Skeen talk about how everyone needs to observe safety measures, whether they’re boating, fishing or swimming.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.