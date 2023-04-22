Henderson County officials investigate shooting death

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is asking the public for information on a shooting that took place Friday evening.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the shooting death of Alexis Garoutte at about 7:20 p.m. The incident took place on Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City, officials said.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting, please call the sheriff’s office at (903) 675-5128.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.