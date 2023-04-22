Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Henderson County officials investigate shooting death

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is asking the public for information on a shooting that took place Friday evening.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the shooting death of Alexis Garoutte at about 7:20 p.m. The incident took place on Sailfish Drive in the Bonita Point subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City, officials said.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting, please call the sheriff’s office at (903) 675-5128.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of tornado beginning to form
Tyler residents share damage pics, videos after tornado touchdown
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to fatal Tyler restaurant shooting
Fatal crash blocks traffic on Toll 49
Tyler ISD reports student arrested with gun in backpack
Mark Horner
Search continues for missing Longview teacher

Latest News

celebration
Jarvis Christian University holds celebration for departing president
JARVIS PRESIDENT NEWMAN RETIREMENT
KLTV/KTRE Red Zone - clipped version JARVIS PRESIDENT NEWMAN RETIREMENT
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Run for The Wall
Annual cross-country motorcycle trek to make East Texas stop