Mayflower Church members arrive in East Texas

An East Texas non-profit is helping more than 60 persecuted Christians from China begin a new life in East Texas.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit is helping more than 60 persecuted Christians from China begin a new life in East Texas.

Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as the Mayflower Church, landed at DFW airport last night, and they arrived in East Texas today. Last week, the church congregation had been arrested in Thailand and faced deportation back to China. However, a coalition of churches, non-profit groups and government officials came together to quickly bring the group to safety in East Texas.

The church received a large welcome Friday night that included US Ambassador of International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, as well as members from Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office.

Freedom Seekers International Director Deana Brown is grateful to have the Mayflower arrive on Easter weekend.

“Want to say thank you so much for a great victory for freedom, especially for East Texas,” Brown said. “We were with them in Thailand when they walked out of the detention center. They got on a plane and came here to America. We have done so many things as a community. Hundreds of churches, thousands of people, from letters, from gifts...it’s important for us that we continue to work together. Funding is needed for us to help get them adjusted and into their new lives here. But, especially thank you for East Texas, Nathaniel Moran and a number of individuals who have worked with us. This is a great victory for us.”

A welcome event for the Maylfower Church is being organized in Tyler by Congressman Moran’s office for next Friday. A local East Texas community will be housing the entire church with a 12-month program to help them assimilate and become self-sustaining in the future.

