Tyler High volleyball player signs with TJC

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School athlete Kamora Jackson signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the collegiate level on Friday afternoon.

The signing ceremony took place in the varsity gym before the athlete’s family, coaches, and teammates.

“Kamora has been a part of the varsity girls’ basketball program since her freshman year, improving each year tremendously. She was a standout starter, giving her ALL to try to get her team to the playoffs. In her junior year, the Lady Lions made it to the playoffs, the first time in a long time, playing Mount Pleasant and losing by 1 point,” said Tyler High Coach Amber Wiley. “Unfortunately, Kamora’s senior year ended with an ACL injury. Kamora is determined, competitive, and doesn’t give up. She endured a setback this past season, but it did not stop her from grinding daily in rehab to regain top-notch shape. All the hard work she put in outside of high school and during the season (before the injury) resulted in the high honor of a TJC scholarship. I know she will do amazing things in this next chapter of her life. Her incredible work ethic and determination to win will allow her to outperform others. I am very proud of her, and we can’t wait to see her on the TJC court!”

For more information on this Tyler ISD athlete, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.