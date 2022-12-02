Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs

Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East Texas weeks after tornadoes devastated the area.
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East Texas weeks after tornadoes devastated the area.

Bruce Slavin with TBM says they have continued to find pockets of damage deep in the woods that need help. Today they are clearing downed trees at a home off East Front Street in downtown Hughes Springs where a tree landed on a garage, destroying it.

He says they have several more properties to respond too and they expect to be done by tomorrow. Slavin encourages people to volunteer saying the average volunteer with TBN is 71, so he says, you are never too old to volunteer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle

Latest News

‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
Rep. Jay Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books
Rep. Dean files bill to allow public junior colleges to give away old books