Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East Texas weeks after tornadoes devastated the area.

Bruce Slavin with TBM says they have continued to find pockets of damage deep in the woods that need help. Today they are clearing downed trees at a home off East Front Street in downtown Hughes Springs where a tree landed on a garage, destroying it.

He says they have several more properties to respond too and they expect to be done by tomorrow. Slavin encourages people to volunteer saying the average volunteer with TBN is 71, so he says, you are never too old to volunteer.

