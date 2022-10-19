Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge

The man authorities say is responsible for a fatal crash which killed a Smith County deputy has been indicted.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

In July, 29-year-old Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, the Smith County grand jury has increased the charge to manslaughter.

A court date for Nyabuto has not yet been set.

Previous reporting:

Deputy struck, killed by drunken driver on final night of field training, sheriff’s office says

Following 3 resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates
