Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunk driver during a traffic stop of another...
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunk driver during a traffic stop of another vehicle.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced.

The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.

Sheriff Larry Smith said the deputy died at the hospital at around 6 a.m. Friday after he was struck outside his patrol unit by an intoxicated driver.

Smith said Bustos was in the “ghost phase” of training at the time, which is the final stage of training. Friday was supposed to be the last day of that phase of training for him. Smith said Bustos was married and father of three children, aged 8, 5 and 4.

“He became very loved by his coworkers,” Smith said.

The deputy who was injured in the line of duty was 39-year-old Michael Skinner. He pulled Bustos from beneath the unit after he was struck, the sheriff said. He was treated and released at UT Health-Tyler.

RELATED:

Deputy struck, killed by drunk driver on final night of field training, sheriff’s office says

Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, coworkers of fallen Smith Co. deputy

Henderson councilman remembers friend, Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

