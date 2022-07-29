Multiple agencies investigating major crash involving Smith Co. deputies unit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down a highway in Smith County shortly after midnight Friday.

It happened along the northbound lanes of Frankston Highway, about a mile south of West Grande Boulevard.

Details are limited but we do know at least one person was taken from the scene by paramedics. At least one other person in a neck brace was evaluated in an ambulance.

Officials have not confirmed if a deputy is among the injured in the wreck. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and we expect to learn more from officials in the coming hours.

We will have the latest updates on this story here and throughout the morning on Good Morning East Texas, streaming live starting at 4:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.