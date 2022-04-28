City of Marshall approves curfew for minors

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall approved adopting an ordinance creating a curfew for minors under the age of 17.

Council members unanimously approved the curfew for minors under the age of 17 within the city limits. Curfew hours will be from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. It will be from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

According to Marshall police, the curfew stems from input from the community and is intended to minimize the number of minors in public places during late night/early morning hours without a legitimate purpose. They said it is partially in response to the sharp increase in violent crimes involving juvenile actors and victims.

There are exceptions on the agenda for the curfew including, being accompanied by a parent, on an errand at the direction of the minor’s parent and was using a direct route, in a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel, engaged in an employment activity, including but not limited to newspaper delivery, and was using a direct route, involved in an emergency, on the sidewalk abutting the minor’s residence or abutting the residence of a next-door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to the police officer about the minor’s presence, attending an official school or religious activity or returning home by a direct route from an official school or religious activity, exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly, or married or had been married or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with V.T.C.A., Family Code § 31.001 et seq.

In terms of enforcement, the proposed ordinance would allow for citations to be issued to minors found to be in violation. Violators may be subject to fines not to exceed $500.

You can view the proposed ordinance by going to page 25 of the city council meeting agenda.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.