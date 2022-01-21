Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas men accused of crimes on Jan. 6 receive trial date

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two former Texas Marines charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol have a trial date.

On Friday, Judge Thomas Hogan said the trial for co-defendants Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider will begin on July 25.

Nichols’s attorney, Joseph McBride, asked for a later start date, citing issues with his client being able to review discovery evidence. But, Judge Hogan rejected that request.

Nichols and Harkrider are former Marines who prosecutors say traveled together from Texas to Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors say they have evidence showing the two men committed multiple crimes during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which includes video of Nichols allegedly using pepper spray on federal law enforcement officers. They also say the pair’s social media posts led to their arrests.

Of the two men, prosecutors paint Nichols as the leader. He remains in a D.C. jail while Harkrider is out on bond in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

