Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies are at the scene of a fatal wreck near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The wreck occurred on Hwy 64 west at FM 724. It is reported as a major wreck. Texas DPS is the lead agency in the investigation. Two vehicles are involved and one of them is on fire. At least one person has died according to emergency personnel at the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area due to traffic being blocked.

We have a reporter headed to the scene.

