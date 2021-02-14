Winter weather traffic conditions around East Texas

By Kerri Compton, KLTV Digital Media Staff, and KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 8:55 AM

EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a quick look at traffic conditions before heading out this morning.

Monday, Feb. 15, 8:55 a.m.

SMITH COUNTY

  • Spring Creek at Grande Blvd. - vehicle stuck in ice.
  • S. Broadway Ave. between Heritage Dr. and Cumberland Rd.
  • Paluxy Dr., at FM 346 - impassable.
  • Shiloh Rd. - icy as well as Gentry Pkwy
  • All of Toll 49
  • Hwy 271, Hwy 69
  • I-20 between Dallas and Shreveport….especially overpasses and bridges.
  • Multiple traffic signals without power in Tyler
  • TX-155 south of Toll 49 - Power line down on highway

GREGG COUNTY

  • Reel Rd. between Deer Park Court and Knobcrest Drive- closed due to ice.
  • I-20 over Sabine River Bridge - Several ice related traffic issues
  • Hwy 31 between Kilgore and Longview and Kilgore and Tyler
  • US-259 between Diana and Longview - Icy

HOPKINS, TITUS, HUNT, ROCKWALL COUNTIES

  • I-30 between Dallas and Texarkana - several ice related traffic issues. Traffic very slow going

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

  • TX-64 north and south of I-20 - Impassable

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

  • TX-190 in Onalaska - closed due to sheets of ice across the bridge.

CASS COUNTY

  • Hwy 59 between Linden and Atlanta - Crash blocks north and southbound traffic.

Winter Driving Tips

  • If you must drive, check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
  • Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
  • Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
  • If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
  • If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.

