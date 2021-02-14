Winter weather traffic conditions around East Texas

EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a quick look at traffic conditions before heading out this morning.
Monday, Feb. 15, 8:55 a.m.
SMITH COUNTY
- Spring Creek at Grande Blvd. - vehicle stuck in ice.
- S. Broadway Ave. between Heritage Dr. and Cumberland Rd.
- Paluxy Dr., at FM 346 - impassable.
- Shiloh Rd. - icy as well as Gentry Pkwy
- All of Toll 49
- Hwy 271, Hwy 69
- I-20 between Dallas and Shreveport….especially overpasses and bridges.
- Multiple traffic signals without power in Tyler
- TX-155 south of Toll 49 - Power line down on highway
GREGG COUNTY
- Reel Rd. between Deer Park Court and Knobcrest Drive- closed due to ice.
- I-20 over Sabine River Bridge - Several ice related traffic issues
- Hwy 31 between Kilgore and Longview and Kilgore and Tyler
- US-259 between Diana and Longview - Icy
HOPKINS, TITUS, HUNT, ROCKWALL COUNTIES
- I-30 between Dallas and Texarkana - several ice related traffic issues. Traffic very slow going
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- TX-64 north and south of I-20 - Impassable
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
- TX-190 in Onalaska - closed due to sheets of ice across the bridge.
CASS COUNTY
- Hwy 59 between Linden and Atlanta - Crash blocks north and southbound traffic.
Winter Driving Tips
- If you must drive, check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
- Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
- Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
- If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.