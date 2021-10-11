East Texas Now Business Break
MURDER TRIAL DAY 10: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after ‘unexpected event’

Day 10 of William Davis trial
Day 10 of William Davis trial((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:25 a.m. - The next witness Jeff Roberts, is a former investigator with the Tyler Police Department.

He said four investigators with Tyler PD were pulled to work this case.

Police attempted to schedule a meeting with Davis to meet with him. Roberts said they played a bit of phone tag with Davis in an attempt to interview him in-person.

The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital continued Monday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

The court heard from Pamela Henderson, an alleged victim of Davis and the first alleged victim to testify.

Henderson said she lived in East Texas at the time and came to Tyler for open heart surgery.

She says she remembers waking up and she could not raise her head and felt basically paralyzed.

She went to rehab/physical therapy following her unexpected event on Nov. 30, 2017.

She said she still has issues with her vision. She can walk some with a walker, but is mostly confined with a wheelchair. She says none of these issues were present before her surgery.

