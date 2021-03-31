Tyler restaurant giving out free daiquiris, appetizers to fully vaccinated people

The restaurant plans on giving out a free daiquiri or appetizer to anyone that comes in and shows them a fully vaccinated card. They are doing this because they want to give the East Texas community an extra incentive to get the vaccine. The restaurant, which is black-owned, wants to especially spread awareness to the black community to go out and get vaccinated as according to the Kaiser Family Foundation only eight percent of vaccinations in the state of Texas have been African-Americans compared to 48 percent white and 28 percent Hispanic.