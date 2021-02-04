Neches ISD principal indicted for alleged role in sex assault investigation

Neches ISD principal indicted for alleged role in sex assault investigation
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor. (Source: Jail photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:04 PM

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - A Neches Elementary principal accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

The indictments, one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Kimberlyn Ann Snider were handed down on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.