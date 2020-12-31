Longview police find dead man in vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On December 30, 2020, at about 11:13 p.m. Longview police officers responded to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call for service in the 1100 blk of Bertha Ave.
Officers located a deceased male victim in a vehicle. The victim has been identified as TruShawn Burns of Longview. This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.