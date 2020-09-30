18th annual Tyler Turkey Trot goes virtual

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 18th annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K will go virtual this year, giving runners an opportunity to participate from any location.
This year’s run will benefit For the Silent, a local nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of sex trafficking, as well as helping victims.
Turkey Trot organizers were denied a permit to host the outdoor event due to the governor’s restrictions. The race usually draws some 2,500 people on Thanksgiving Day from all over East Texas.
“We want to make sure East Texans still have a chance to come together and do something active on Thanksgiving Day,” said event organizer Michelle Peña. “We know that the pandemic has taken a toll on everything, especially our health, and it’s important that physical activity continues, even if we can’t race together.”
