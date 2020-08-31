Longview police seek suspects in home invasion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Shots were fired by a resident during a home invasion, according to Longview police.
Police are seeking help in locating the suspects. Police report the home was in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive, Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m.
The incident was reported on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
