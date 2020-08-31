Longview police seek suspects in home invasion

Longview police seek suspects in home invasion
By Carrie Provinsal | August 31, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 2:38 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Shots were fired by a resident during a home invasion, according to Longview police.

Police are seeking help in locating the suspects. Police report the home was in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive, Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m.

The incident was reported on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.

On August 30, 2020, at approximately 8:59 p. m., Longview Police were dispatched to the 300 blk of Tammy Lynn Dr in...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.