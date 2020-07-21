Arrest warrant reveals probable history of abuse of Tyler 3-year-old at hands of parents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arrest documents reveal a likely history of abuse of a 3-year-old child who died on July 15 in her home.
The warrant states that on July 15 at just after 10 p.m., Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Glenwood Boulevard, the home of Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39. When they arrived they say they saw that the child had numerous bruises on her face, so they requested the assistance of Tyler Police Department. Firefighters attempted to revive the child at the scene; she was taken to UT Health East Texas main hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m
Tyler police officers at the hospital noted that the girl had numerous injuries all over her body. The injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating a history of abuse. Her body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
The parents of the child, identified by the affidavit as Courtney Williams and Manuel Williams, were taken to the police station and were interviewed separately. Neither parent would provide an explanation or history for the numerous injuries to the child’s body, the affidavit states. They confirmed that they were her primary caretakers, and that she was home with her father when she became unresponsive.
Courtnie Williams stated that she has witnessed Manuel Williams both punch the child as well as use a belt to hit her. Manuel said that he has seen Courtnie slap the child across the face.
Both Courtnie and Manuel Williams were arrested on July 16 and booked into the Smith County Jail. Both were charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional serious bodily or mental injury.
They each have a bond amount of $1 million.
