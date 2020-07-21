Arrest warrant reveals probable history of abuse of Tyler 3-year-old at hands of parents

The warrant states that on July 15 at just after 10 p.m., Tyler firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Glenwood Boulevard, the home of Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39. When they arrived they say they saw that the child had numerous bruises on her face, so they requested the assistance of Tyler Police Department. Firefighters attempted to revive the child at the scene; she was taken to UT Health East Texas main hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m