Parents arrested after child with visible trauma dies at Tyler hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested a man and a woman and charged them with injury to a child after their 3-year-old child died at a local hospital Wednesday night.
Courtnie, 30, and Manuel Antious Williams, 39, both of Tyler, are both still being held in the Smith County Jail on first-degree felony injury to a child charges. Each person’s bond amount has been set at $1 million.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said that the Tyler Fire Department was dispatched out to a home in the 500 block of Glenwood at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. After Tyer FD personnel got to the scene, they started doing CPR on a 3-year-old child who “had visible trauma on their body.”
The child later died at a Tyler hospital, Erbaugh said.
