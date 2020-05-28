Tyler ISD holds early graduation ceremony for salutatorian enlisting in U.S. Army

By Alex Leroux | May 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 12:25 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler high school student who was going to miss his graduation because of his enlistment in the U.S. Army got the opportunity to walk the stage a few days ahead of his fellow classmates.

Tyler Independent School District held an early graduation ceremony Thursday for Aiden Brown. Brown is the graduating salutatorian from Early College High School, a program that helps students earn their high school diploma and an associates degree at the same time.

Aiden joined the U.S. Army in hopes of becoming a surgeon. His enlistment meant he would miss both graduation ceremonies.

