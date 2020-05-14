Tyler high school salutatorian to miss graduation ceremony to enlist in U.S. Army

Aiden Brown, son of Jonathon Brown and Laney Glover, plans to enlist in the Army and become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Aiden was a member of the National Honor Society as well as Phi Theta Kappa at Tyler Junior College for maintaining a GPA over 3.5 for 60 credit hours. As an ECHS student, Aiden also earned an associate’s degree from TJC. Thank you for your willingness to serve our country, Aiden!