Tyler high school salutatorian to miss graduation ceremony to enlist in U.S. Army

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aiden Brown is the graduating salutatorian from Early College High School in Tyler Independent School District. Despite the honor, Brown will miss his school’s graduation.
Instead, Brown plans to enlist in the U.S. Army on his journey to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Tyler ISD released a congratulatory message in Brown’s honor:
Aiden Brown – Early College High School Salutatorian
Aiden Brown, son of Jonathon Brown and Laney Glover, plans to enlist in the Army and become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Aiden was a member of the National Honor Society as well as Phi Theta Kappa at Tyler Junior College for maintaining a GPA over 3.5 for 60 credit hours. As an ECHS student, Aiden also earned an associate’s degree from TJC. Thank you for your willingness to serve our country, Aiden!
KLTV 7’s Alex Leroux spoke to Brown, his stepmom, and TISD’s superintendent to help share Aiden’s story.
