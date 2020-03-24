COVID-19 deaths in Texas up to 9; 410 confirmed cases across state

TEXAS (KLTV) - The latest update from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows nine people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
The deaths were reported as coming from six counties. Four deaths have been reported in Dallas County while Bexar, Collin, Harris, Matagorda, and Tarrant Counties each reported one death each.
According to the Department, there are 410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time. A total of 11,167 people have reportedly been tested for the virus.
