Gov. Abbott gives local governments option of canceling May 2 elections

Under Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor suspended Sections 41.0052(a) and (b) of the Texas Election Code and Section 49.103 of the Texas Water Code to the extent necessary to allow political subdivisions to move their elections for 2020 only to the next uniform date, occurring on November 3, 2020. The Governor also suspended Sections 31.093 and 42.0621(c) of the Texas Election Code to the extent necessary to require all county election officers to contract to furnish election services with political subdivisions if requested by these subdivisions. Only political subdivisions have authority to postpone these elections, but the Governor’s suspensions allow political subdivisions to postpone the elections and strongly encourages them to do so.