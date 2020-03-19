Texas governor issues order banning restaurant dining, closing gyms

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order banning gatherings of 10 or more, dining in restaurants and closing gyms, among other measures.
Abbott said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that the order is effective midnight on Friday.
Abbott said people should not visit nursing homes or retirement centers unless it is for critical assistance. He also said all schools are temporarily closed.
“This does not mean education stops,” Abbott said. “Online or additional options should be used.”
Abbott said the order does not prohibit grocery stores, parks, gas stations or banks.
“The State has quarantine authority now," Abbott said. "We don’t want to have to exercise it, but we will if we have to.”