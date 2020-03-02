Firearm sales are increasing in women

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firearm sales among women are increasing all over the United States.
Self-defense and home protection play big roles in that increase.
More and more women across the nation are arming themselves and getting educated when it comes to firearms, in effort to keep themselves safe.
In Wichita Falls, most females that purchase firearms are preparing for self-protection.
“It's for self-defense they need to be able to defend themselves if they don't have a husband or boyfriend around that could help them they need to be able to protect their families and protect themselves,” said owner of Texas Knifeworks & Guns Ted Knox.
According to a study done by Pew Research, women are more likely to purchase a firearm for self-defense and protection than for recreational use.
“We have a lot of families who come to training, and there has been an increase in ladies coming up to the range,” said Firearm Safety Officer Scott Ermis. “They don’t want to be scared if they need to use it, so they want the education.”
A couple of the most popular firearms that women in the area purchase are the Glock 19 and revolvers, due to the convenience of their size.
“The sound of just pumping a shot gun putting a shell into it will scare most everybody off,” Knox said.
According to a report by the Crime Prevention Research Center, concealed carry permits have grown over 100 percent faster for women than for men.
“Perpetrators are usually a lot stronger than women, so they need to have a little advantage,” Knox said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.