Suspects in Palestine-area car burglaries arrested in raid

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are working to contact the owners of stolen property recovered after the search a Palestine mobile home.
Thursday night, the Palestine Police Department conducted a search of a house in the 1700 block of Tile Factory Road.
According to a news release, officers found numerous items from recent burglaries in the Westwood area, including a stolen firearm.
Justin Ramirez, 23, and Dallas Painter, 19, both of Palestine, were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Theft of a Firearm.
Additional charges are pending.
The owners of the recovered property will be contacted in the coming days, the news release stated.
