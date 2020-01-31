Suspects in Palestine-area car burglaries arrested in raid

Justin Ramirez and Dallas Painter were arrested Thursday in connection with the investigation of a string of vehicle burglaries in the Palestine area. (Source: Palestine Police Dept.)
By Lane Luckie | January 31, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 6:07 AM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are working to contact the owners of stolen property recovered after the search a Palestine mobile home.

Thursday night, the Palestine Police Department conducted a search of a house in the 1700 block of Tile Factory Road.

According to a news release, officers found numerous items from recent burglaries in the Westwood area, including a stolen firearm.

Justin Ramirez, 23, and Dallas Painter, 19, both of Palestine, were arrested and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Theft of a Firearm.

Additional charges are pending.

The owners of the recovered property will be contacted in the coming days, the news release stated.

