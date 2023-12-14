UT Health resumes certain surgeries as cyber attack recovery continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas announced it has resumed some surgeries as the hospital continues to recover in the wake of November’s cyber attack.

On Thanksgiving Day, Ardent, which operates 30 hospitals nationwide including UT Health, was hit by a ransomware attack. The attack affected multiple systems at UT Health, including electronic records and the ability to treat patients in various capacities. Electronic records access was restored a week ago, and now UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan said that the hospital has resumed all non-emergent surgeries.

“Our teams are working directly with impacted patients to reschedule appointments and ensure they receive the care they need,” Pollan said in a statement. “We continue to make progress following last week’s restoration of our Epic electronic medical record and other clinical systems, with new systems coming back online daily. We sincerely regret the frustration this incident has caused many patients. Our teams continue working around the clock to restore access to all systems as quickly and safely as possible. While this process will take time, we look forward to sharing more progress soon.”

