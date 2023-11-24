For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

UT Health experiences network outage after ‘potential security incident’

UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug....
UT Health East Texas in Tyler was treating more than 40 patients for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 2. About 100 patients are being treated across their regional division.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas experienced a network outage and placed emergency rooms on “divert status” after a possible security incident.

According to UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan, the network is currently being evaluated and downtime protocols are being enacted.

“Earlier today, we became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is affecting UT Health East Texas. As we work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, we are following established downtime protocols,” Pollan said in a statement. “As a precaution, our emergency rooms are currently on divert status as we work to bring our systems back online. We anticipate that network access will be restored in the next 24-36 hours.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center
Longview Police Department
Longview police warn public of officer impersonation scam
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police...
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police officers to arrest and deport undocumeted immigrants
Man in hospital after shooting self in leg at Palestine restaurant
Pet food made at a Nacogdoches facility is being recalled.
Possible salmonella prompts Nacogdoches company to recall pet foods

Latest News

Group volunteers serve hundreds free meals on Thanksgiving Day
Lufkin volunteers serve hundreds free meals on Thanksgiving Day
LV THANKSGIVING MEAL
Rec center meal brings Longview community together for food, fellowship
Salvation Army in Tyler.
Smith County Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal to hundreds in need
Tyler Turkey Trot
Annual Tyler Turkey Trot benefits fight against sex trafficking