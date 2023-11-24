UT Health experiences network outage after ‘potential security incident’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas experienced a network outage and placed emergency rooms on “divert status” after a possible security incident.

According to UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan, the network is currently being evaluated and downtime protocols are being enacted.

“Earlier today, we became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is affecting UT Health East Texas. As we work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, we are following established downtime protocols,” Pollan said in a statement. “As a precaution, our emergency rooms are currently on divert status as we work to bring our systems back online. We anticipate that network access will be restored in the next 24-36 hours.”

