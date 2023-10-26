Tyler’s Liberty Hall to host live performances of Rocky Horror Picture Show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show are gearing up and getting ready for their Tyler shows starting Friday.

This is a shadow show performance, and they will be performing at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler on Friday and Saturday. People from Dallas, Houston, and even Louisiana travel to the area to see the show and many years tickets are sold out for the event.

One of the cast members said this interactive performance to a sold out crowed is something special.

“I mean they are out of their seats, they are having a good time, they’re yelling at you, they’re interacting with you. All of the rules of, like, your normal movie theater or normal theater stage are broken. In fact, sometimes it pushes us to be better,” said Bryan Knous.

The shows will take place on Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The shows are for those 18 years old and up. To view and purchase tickets for the showings, click here.

