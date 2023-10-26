Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler’s Liberty Hall to host live performances of Rocky Horror Picture Show

The cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show are gearing up and getting ready for their Tyler shows starting Friday.
By Avery Niles
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show are gearing up and getting ready for their Tyler shows starting Friday.

This is a shadow show performance, and they will be performing at the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler on Friday and Saturday. People from Dallas, Houston, and even Louisiana travel to the area to see the show and many years tickets are sold out for the event.

One of the cast members said this interactive performance to a sold out crowed is something special.

“I mean they are out of their seats, they are having a good time, they’re yelling at you, they’re interacting with you. All of the rules of, like, your normal movie theater or normal theater stage are broken. In fact, sometimes it pushes us to be better,” said Bryan Knous.

The shows will take place on Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The shows are for those 18 years old and up. To view and purchase tickets for the showings, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor