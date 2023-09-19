Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longview ISD Superintendent Wilcox announces retirement

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. James Wilcox has announced he is retiring as superintendent at Longview ISD, effective Dec. 31, 2025.

In a statement issued to media, Wilcox said his decision is driven by his and his wife’s desire “to embark on new adventures.”

“I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD,” he said. “I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God’s greatest gift to us all: their children.”

According to the press release, Wilcox will remain fully engaged in his position until his last day.

“Longview ISD is a leading public school district, not just in East Texas but across the state,” said board president Michael Tubb. “And that is due, in large part, to the innovation and expertise of Dr. Wilcox’s leadership in providing exceptional educational opportunities for students from kindergarten through grade 12.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
Maxwell Hunter Lee
Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-19-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today. Rain chances return tomorrow
TISD TOP PROGRAM
Tyler ISD nominates 70 teachers for Tyler Optimal Performance Program
Tyler ISD nominates 70 teachers for Tyler Optimal Performance Program
Tyler ISD nominates 70 teachers for Tyler Optimal Performance Program
According to Executive Director for Alumni Relations Craig Turnage, there’s no better way to...
SFA artists craft special ring statue to celebrate school’s 100th anniversary