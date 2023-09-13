WebXtra: East Texas doctor discusses new CDC recommended COVID-19 booster

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, KLTV and KTRE’s Med Team doctor and an infectious disease specialist, discussed the CDC’s recommendation of a new COVID booster for all Americans aged 6 months and older.

Dominguez said this new shot is targeted at a specific new variants that are leading in an increase in cases across the country. Dominguez said approximately 20% of COVID-19 tests are currently coming back positive in the state of Texas.

