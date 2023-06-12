Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

SFA reports online system cyberattacked

SFA’s online systems appear to have been the target of a cyberattack, likely between Saturday evening and Monday morning, the university has announced.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s online systems appear to have been the target of a cyberattack, likely between Saturday evening and Monday morning, the university has announced.

Upon discovery, they severed connection to the internet to prevent further attack and are now working with authorities and UT System colleagues to determine the extent of compromise and to return to normal operations. They do not yet have a timeline, officials say.

As SFA’s ITS department assesses status, they will begin to restore systems and eventually internet access. Because official SFA online resources are not available, they ask everyone to watch for official updates on SFA social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Essential personnel must report to campus. Other employees should work with their supervisors for instructions. Supervisors may choose to have employees work on campus without access to systems or to work from home, or use appropriate leave, officials told their employees.

Safety, dining and housing are prioritized for SFA students, summer camp attendees, faculty and staff, officials said.

Individual faculty members were advised to use their own discretion about holding classes in person or providing alternative activities. Work with department chairs and school and college offices to share plans and receive additional instructions.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

Latest News

SFA’s online systems appear to have been the target of a cyberattack, likely between Saturday...
SFA reports online system cyberattacked
124th District Judge Alfonso Charles says he will not hear the trial of Troy James Rider II.
Judge recuses self from Longview murder trial
The wreck took place on I-20 at the eastbound 539 mile marker.
1 injured, service dog killed in wreck on I-20 near Van
Jaylon Sanders
Paris man accused in burglary of 32 vehicles pleads guilty
A man involved in a string of 2022 vehicle burglaries pleaded guilty on Monday.
Paris man accused in burglary of 32 vehicles pleads guilty