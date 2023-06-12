SFA reports online system cyberattacked

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s online systems appear to have been the target of a cyberattack, likely between Saturday evening and Monday morning, the university has announced.

Upon discovery, they severed connection to the internet to prevent further attack and are now working with authorities and UT System colleagues to determine the extent of compromise and to return to normal operations. They do not yet have a timeline, officials say.

As SFA’s ITS department assesses status, they will begin to restore systems and eventually internet access. Because official SFA online resources are not available, they ask everyone to watch for official updates on SFA social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Essential personnel must report to campus. Other employees should work with their supervisors for instructions. Supervisors may choose to have employees work on campus without access to systems or to work from home, or use appropriate leave, officials told their employees.

Safety, dining and housing are prioritized for SFA students, summer camp attendees, faculty and staff, officials said.

Individual faculty members were advised to use their own discretion about holding classes in person or providing alternative activities. Work with department chairs and school and college offices to share plans and receive additional instructions.

